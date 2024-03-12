GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Greta Thunberg, other climate activists block entrance to Swedish parliament

A group of climate activists including Greta Thunberg have blocked the entrance to the Swedish parliament, advocating for sweeping reforms to tackle climate disasters

March 12, 2024 07:09 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - STOCKHOLM

AP
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, third from left, and other protesters blocked the entrance of the Swedish Parliament during a climate protest in Stockholm, Sweden on March 11, 2024.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, third from left, and other protesters blocked the entrance of the Swedish Parliament during a climate protest in Stockholm, Sweden on March 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

A group of climate activists including Greta Thunberg on March 11 blocked the entrance to the Swedish parliament, advocating for sweeping reforms to tackle climate disasters.

Some 40 activists held signs reading ”Climate Justice Now” as they sat in front of at least two entrances to the 349-seat Riksdagen, including the main doorway. Swedish media said lawmakers used other entries into the assembly.

“The climate justice movement has, for decades, been repeating the same message over and over again, like a broken record, and we feel like we are not being heard,” Ms. Thunberg told AP.

Climate protesters have accused fossil fuel companies of deliberately slowing the global energy transition to renewables in order to make more profit.

Ms. Thunberg, 21, has inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish parliament starting in 2018.

She repeatedly has been fined in Sweden and the U.K. for disobedience to law enforcement in connection with protests. Earlier this year she was acquitted of a charge of refusing to follow a police order to leave a protest blocking the entrance to a major oil and gas industry conference in London. The judge cited “significant deficiencies in the evidence.”

