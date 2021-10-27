Will Merck's new anti-viral drug help fight COVID-19? | In Focus podcast

Dr. Satyajit Rath speaks to us on how Molnupiravir works, and whether it will be easily accessible

The new anti-viral drug brought out by Merck Pharmaceuticals, Molnupiravir, seems to be a promising development in the global fight against COVID-19. Early results from the phase-3 trial of the drug report that it halves the chances of hospitalisation in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. It is also an oral medication -- it can be taken in pill form, unlike other anti-viral drugs that have to administered intravenously, usually in a hospital setting. Merck has now applied for emergency use authorisation for its drug in the United States. It has also, meanwhile, tied up with eight Indian drugmakers for the manufacture of molunupiravir.

How does this drug work? Will it become a significant tool to combat COVID-19, which continues to kill people both in India and abroad? Will it accessible and easily available to those who need it?

Guest: Dr. Satyajit Rath, adjunct professor at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune

Host: Zubeda Hamid