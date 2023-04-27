Who Will Watch the Watchers: Are CCTV cameras silent protectors or privacy invaders | Data Point podcast

April 27, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

India’s CCTV camera coverage has grown massively and Delhi and Chennai now have more cameras per square mile than cities in China. Generally, the public sentiment is that having CCTV cameras acts as a reassurance, so that in the event of a crime, there is video evidence to rely on. But this has not really resulted in a reduction in crime rates. In this episode, experts discuss the pros, the cons and where we draw the line between surveillance and public safety.

Guests:

Anushka Jain: Lawyer and policy researcher interested in disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, facial recognition, and machine learning. She works as the Policy Counsel at Internet Freedom Foundation where her work focuses on the proliferation of surveillance technology and its human rights impacts.

Srinivas Kodali: Researcher on digitization and hacktivist

