What's at stake in the U.P. Assembly polls? | In Focus podcast

Gilles Verniers speaks to us on the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, one of India's most politically significant States

The poll bugle has been sounded for Uttar Pradesh’s seven-phase Assembly election between February 10 and March 7. Along with Uttar Pradesh, four other states, including Punjab, are also in election mode to elect new State Assemblies.

Candidates have been announced for the first few phases in Uttar Pradesh by the BJP, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Partyand the Congress and a first round of defections has also taken place. Swami Prasad Maurya, a senior minister and OBC face of the BJP, has jumped ship to the SP. As have two other Cabinet Ministers from the Yogi Adityanath government.We discuss the stakes in this all-important election in this episode.

Guest: Gilles Verniers, Assistant Professor of Political Science and Co-Director, Trivedi Centre for Political Data, Ashoka University.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan