What impact will the unrelenting heat have on India’s future health? | In Focus podcast 

Dr Poornima Prabhakaran joins us to talk about how heatwaves are setting in earlier, lasting longer and are more severe, and what consequences this could have on human health, food security and future extreme climate events. 

April 29, 2024 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid

This March was the hottest on record globally, the 10th month in a row to hit this peak. This has led to a 1.58 degree Celsius spike in the global average temperature, compared to pre-industrial levels. This doesn’t feel surprising – most parts of India have been sweltering since last month, the India Meteorological Department or IMD hadd forecast heatwave conditions in parts of at least 10 States last week and it‘s only going to get worse in May. This year, the heat is even believed to have impacting voting in our crucial general election, and the Election Commission has now set up a taskforce to oversee heatwave conditions. 

We’re used to scorching summers in India – but experts say that heatwaves are now arriving earlier in the year, are more frequent and are also lasting longer – which means they have a huge impact on the health of humans and animals, on our agriculture and food, on our cities, our water resources and our energy supplies. 

How does the unrelenting heat affect our bodies and our long-term health into the future? Do our food crops become less nutritious as temperatures rise? Do India’s standards for heatwaves need updating? Where is our country placed, globally, when it comes to extreme climate events and can we expect more of these in the near future? 

Guest: Poornima Prabhakaran, Director, Centre for Health Analytics Research and Trends (CHART), Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University 

Host: Zubeda Hamid 

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. 

