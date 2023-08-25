August 25, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

Doctors and MBBS students from diverse specializations, age groups, and geographies believe that the preparation required and done for the NEET examination, does not actually help or provide any added advantage when they start their MBBS course. In fact, they claim that during the MBBS program, every student starts from the same level. Given this, they also told The Hindu that States, rather than the Centre, should make decisions on how medical entry is conducted, to ensure that the State’s medical needs are met-- in line with India’s federalist structure.

Credit to Sonikka Loganathan and Vignesh Radhakrishnan

Listen to more Data Point podcasts: