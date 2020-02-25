The resistance to women in command positions and combat in the army (and how far we still have to go) | The Hindu In Focus Podcast
In this episode of the In Focus Podcast, historian Srinath Raghavan, in conversation with Anuradha Raman, breaks down the significance of last week's Supreme Court judgement on permanent commission and commanding roles for women in the Indian army. What has been the resistance to accepting women as commanders, what were the arguments against it and how can we understand this issue better through international perspective. Guest: Srinath Raghavan, Professor of history and international relations, Ashoka University and Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Interviewer: Anuradha Raman, Associate Editor, The Hindu
