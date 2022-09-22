The changes to the BCCI’s constitution explained | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath September 22, 2022 16:11 IST

Amol Karhadkar speaks to us on the recently approved amendments to the BCCI constitution, and if they are in line with the recommendations of the Justice R. M. Lodha committee.

On September 14, a two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli assented to several significant amendments to the BCCI Constitution. These amendments had been unanimously approved by the BCCI at its annual general body meeting in December 2019. But the BCCI needed the Supreme Court's approval for its amendments to take effect, and now the approval has come. One of the most talked about amendments has to do with the cooling off period for office-bearers and the other is to do with disqualification of those holding public office. So, what exactly did the BCCI constitution say on these matters, what do the amendments seek to do, and how do these changes sit with the reforms initiated by the Justice R.M. Lodha committee? Guest: Amol Karhadkar, The Hindu's Sports Bureau. Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian



