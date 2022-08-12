Should medicine be taught in the local languages? | The Hindu Parley podcast
English is important as a medium of instruction, but a regional language helps in practising medicine
The demand for medicine to be taught in languages besides English has been made repeatedly over the years, and was reiterated most recently by Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he said instruction in medicine, engineering and law should be made available in Indian languages. Over the years, academicians have considered the advantages, demerits and challenges of such a move.
Here we explore the various aspects of the issue.
Guests: M. Janakiram, Assistant Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Government Vellore Medical College; Sudha Seshayyan, vice-chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University
Host: Serena Joesphine M.
Read the parley article here.
Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in
