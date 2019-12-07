SC/ST creamy layer exclusion: what the Supreme Court has said on implementing reservation over the years | The Hindu Analysis podcast
The Union Government has called upon the Supreme Court to to review an order it passed last year with regard to reservations. In particular, it asserted that the creamy layer concept, which distinguishes between the affluent among disadvantaged sections, not be applied to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes when determining who is not eligible for the benefits of reservations. Over the years the Supreme Court, in successive judgments, has refined the rules regarding the implementation of reservation. Could the current request to review lead to another landmark ruling in the history of affirmative action jurisprudence in India? Guest: K Venkataramanan, Associate Editor, The Hindu
