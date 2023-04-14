HamberMenu
Is the current regulatory system equipped to deal with AI? | The Hindu Parley podcast

April 14, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Prashanth Perumal J.

The growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and their deployment has raised questions about privacy, monopolisation and job losses.

Here we discuss concerns about the economic and privacy implications of AI as countries try to design regulations to prevent the possible misuse of AI by individuals and governments. 

Guests: Ajay Shah, Research Professor of Business at O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat; Apar Gupta, executive director of the Internet Freedom Foundation

Host: Prashanth Perumal

Read the parley article here

