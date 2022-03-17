Is caste identity politics an answer to religious identity politics? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Varghese K. George March 17, 2022 22:51 IST

Despite the setback in U.P., Bahujan politics will remain a challenge to BJP hegemony

Is caste identity politics an answer to religious identity politics? | The Hindu Parley podcast / repeat shuffle

Despite the setback in U.P., Bahujan politics will remain a challenge to BJP hegemony

In the recent Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won four States (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won one (Punjab). There was a premise that this time, particularly in U.P., there was a strong resistance to the BJP’s Kamandal or religious nationalist politics from the Samajwadi Party’s social justice politics or Mandal politics. What actually won the day for the BJP and what, therefore, happens to the idea that Hindu religious politics can be or should be countered by caste identity politics? Guests: Indrajit Roy teaches at the University of York in the U.K. and is the author of ‘Passionate Politics’; Radhika Ramaseshan is a senior journalist Host: Varghese K. George You can now find ’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.The HinduSearch for Parley by . Write to us with comments and feedback atThe Hindu socmed4@thehindu.co.in



Our code of editorial values