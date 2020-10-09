India’s drug laws — the case for a more rational approach | The Hindu In Focus podcast

The Sushant Singh Rajput case — more particularly, its coverage in some instances — has thrown up issues concerning the use of drugs and the attitudes of the law and the media on the subject. In this episode, we look at how the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPSA) has evolved since its introduction in 1985. Over the years, there have been voices stressing the need for a more rational approach to punishment and sentencing with respect to drug possession and quantities.

Tripti Tandon is a practising lawyer who works on drug policies and is associated with Lawyers Collective, a New Delhi–based NGO that works on promoting human rights.

Also, stay tuned for the second part of this discussion, which goes into the issue of legalising marijuana, and looks at prominent international examples to home in on where the discourse currently stands in India.

