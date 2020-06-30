India-China tensions | What is the situation currently at Pangong Tso? | The Hindu In Focus podcast

On June 30, the third round of Corps Commander–level talks between India and China was held, aimed at defusing the more-than-two-months-long tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). While much of the attention has been focussed on Galwan Valley, where a clash on June 15 marked the worst violence since 1967, a tense stand-off remains under way at Pangong Tso (lake), where China has erected structures and remains present between Finger 4 and Finger 8 areas on India’s side of the LAC. What is the situation currently at Pangong Tso? What are the prospects of a resolution? What is behind the tensions there, and what is the way forward for restoring the status quo and maintaining peace on the LAC?

Guest: Colonel S. Dinny (retd.), former commanding officer of an infantry battalion at Pangong Tso (2015-2017)

