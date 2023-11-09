Examining the 70-Hour Work Week: Insight or Imposition by Infosys’ Narayana Murthy

November 09, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

Debating the 70-Hour Work Week: Are Long Hours the Answer for Young India? Featuring experts from diverse fields, this episode tackles the recent statement by Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on young Indians’ work ethic. We delve into the merits and drawbacks of extended work hours, the realities of such a commitment, and the validity of comparisons to post-war economies like Germany and Japan. Join us as we unpack the intricate balance between working longer hours and enhancing productivity, and explore what India should prioritize for its burgeoning workforce.

Guests:

Arjun Nagarajan is Chief Economist, Sundaram Asset Management Company Limited

Anamitra Roy Chowdhury is Assistant Professor, Centre for Informal Sector and Labour Studies, JNU, New Delhi

Credit to Sonikka Loganathan

