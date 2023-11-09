HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Examining the 70-Hour Work Week: Insight or Imposition by Infosys’ Narayana Murthy

Experts discuss the merits and drawbacks of extended work hours, the realities of such a commitment, and the validity of comparisons to post-war economies like Germany and Japan. 

November 09, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

Sonikka Loganathan
Sonikka Loganathan

Debating the 70-Hour Work Week: Are Long Hours the Answer for Young India? Featuring experts from diverse fields, this episode tackles the recent statement by Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on young Indians’ work ethic. We delve into the merits and drawbacks of extended work hours, the realities of such a commitment, and the validity of comparisons to post-war economies like Germany and Japan. Join us as we unpack the intricate balance between working longer hours and enhancing productivity, and explore what India should prioritize for its burgeoning workforce.

Guests: 

Arjun Nagarajan is Chief Economist, Sundaram Asset Management Company Limited 

Anamitra Roy Chowdhury is Assistant Professor, Centre for Informal Sector and Labour Studies, JNU, New Delhi 

Credit to Sonikka Loganathan 

Listen to more Data Point podcasts:

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / Data Point podcast

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.