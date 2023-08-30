HamberMenu
Does the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023 dilute protections for forests? | In Focus podcast

Ravi Chellam speaks to us in detail about the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023, and why the people in the north-eastern states are so concerned about this law.

August 30, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The Parliament has passed the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023. This law amends the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. While the government claims that the aim of this law is to help fight climate change by promoting afforestation, conservationists have panned the Act. They say it is actually promoting deforestation.

Why are environmentalists so worried about this Bill? Does it really take away existing protections afforded to forests? And why are people in the north-eastern states so concerned about this law?

Guest: Ravi Chellam, CEO of Metastring Foundation and coordinator of the Biodiversity Collaborative.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

