The Aam Aadmi Party today swept to power with a decisive majority in the national capital for a second time, bagging 62 out of 70 seats. Our initial analysis of the Delhi election results breaks down the vote shares of each party, analyses the differences between the Lok Saba polls and state elections and speculates on a possible future path for the AAP.

Guest: Srinivasan Ramani, Deputy National Editor, The Hindu