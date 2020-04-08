Coronavirus | ‘New normal’ in China after lockdown | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

After 76 days, the lockdown in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus originated, was lifted on April 8. As many parts of China now emerge out of various stages of shutdown, residents describe a ‘new normal’ in terms of how cities function and how they go about their day-to-day lives. Could China’s experience shed some light on how post-lockdown life might pan out in India?

Guests: Danny Geevarghese is an independent Indian journalist who has been living in Beijing since 2011; Hu Jianlong is a Chinese entrepreneur and writer who works in the start-up space in Beijing.

