China's game plan in Afghanistan | In Focus podcast

Andrew Small speaks to us on whether the new situation in Afghanistan will see a deepening China-Pakistan nexus, and what the implications will be for India

In the wake of the Taliban takeover and U.S. exit, attention has focused on what role China is likely to play in Afghanistan. Beijing was among the first countries to say it "stands ready" to work with the new Taliban regime, while in late July, China hosted a Taliban delegation committing economic cooperation. What will China's game plan be? Will Beijing remain cautious or step up its presence, particularly in the economic domain? What of China's long-standing concerns of the Taliban's links to Jihadist groups, including those blamed for attacks in China's Xinjiang region, which borders Afghanistan? Will the new situation in Afghanistan see a deepening China-Pakistan nexus, and what will be the implications for India?

Guest: Andrew Small, Senior Transatlantic Fellow at the German Marshall Fund and author of "The China Pakistan Axis"

Host: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent, The Hindu

Write to us at socmed4@thehindu.co.in