In Frames | Children of the disputed land

October 29, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

In the latest war between Israel and Hamas, children were targets on both sides. Israel started its heavy bombardment of Gaza, a tiny Mediterranean land strip of 2.3 million people, on October 7 after Hamas, the Islamist militant group that runs the enclave, carried out an unprecedented cross-border raid, killing at least 1,400 Israelis.

Of the victims, 447 were children and 248 were women, according to Israeli authorities. In retaliation, Israel has cut off food, fuel and power supplies to Gaza, laid siege to the enclave and started bombing it disproportionately. Israel’s President Isaac Herzog suggested there are no innocent civilians in Gaza. In the Israeli attacks, in 22 days, at least 7,700 people were killed, some 70% of them women and children.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the toll includes more than 3,500 minors. The Israeli attacks have also turned more than a million people refugees. Israel ordered one million people living in northern Gaza to move towards the south. Since children make up half of Gaza’s population, they are the hardest hit age category by the displacement as well.

Now that Israel launched its ground invasion, many more Palestinians will be killed, wounded and displaced, which means many more children would be victimised.

An installation consisting of 224 pillars of light erected by the Jerusalem municipality as a tribute as a tribute for hostages taken by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack.

Palestinian children injured in Israeli air strikes taken for treatment at the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

An off-duty Israeli soldier in Tel Aviv walks by an installation of blindfolded giant teddy bears adorned with photos of Israeli children held captive by Hamas.

Fear-struck: Children sit in the back of an ambulance after hundreds were killed in a blast at the al-Ahli hospital.

A Palestinian child carries bread amid the rubble of buildings.

Children injured in an Israeli air strike receive treatment.

Palestinians evacuate two wounded boys from rubble following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City.

Palestinians children injured in Israeli air raids at Nasser Medical Hospital in Khan Yunis.