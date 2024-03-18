Corrections and Clarifications — March 18, 2024

March 18, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

In the story titled “On the final day of Nyay Yatra, Rahul criticises Gautam Adani, PM Modi” (March 17, 2024), Akhilesh Yadav was erroneously referred to as “RJD leader.” It should have been “Samajwadi Party leader.”