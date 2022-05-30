Building peace and prosperity with strong BRICS

The BRICS partnership is ‘walking together to walk far’ to build a community with a shared future for mankind

As an old Chinese saying goes, nothing can separate people with common goals and ideals; not even mountains and seas. Sixteen years after its creation, BRICS has become an important platform for win-win cooperation among China, India, Russia, Brazil and South Africa, and a significant force for the evolution of international order, the improvement of global governance and the promotion of common development.

Since China took over the BRICS chairmanship at the beginning of this year, we have worked together with BRICS partners to press ahead with cooperation in political security, economy and finance, people-to-people exchanges, public health and other realms. More than 50 important events have been held, contributing to significant progress in various cooperative fields.

On May 19, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a video address at the virtual meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers. The BRICS Foreign Ministers issued a joint statement. And the first dialogue of Foreign Ministers between BRICS and emerging markets and developing countries was held.

The world today witnesses increasing factors of instability, uncertainty and insecurity. It is of great significance for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting to reach consensus and outcomes on multiple important issues concerning global security and development, which made political preparations for the 14th BRICS summit.

The BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting indicated that BRICS countries will strengthen solidarity and cooperation in the face of challenges with firm conviction, and take real actions to promote peace and development, and uphold fairness and justice. We will inject more BRICS strength into global development, and speak with a louder BRICS voice to uphold the common interests of the developing countries.

Upholding universal security

BRICS countries should be builders of universal security. Cold-war mentality and bloc confrontation pose grave threats to world peace and security. Seeking one’s own security at the expense of others’ will only create new tensions and risks. President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Security Initiative, pointing out the way to make up the peace deficit and solve the global security dilemma. It is important to respect and guarantee the security of every country, replace confrontation and alliance with dialogue and partnership, and promote the building of a balanced, effective and sustainable regional security architecture.

BRICS countries need to strengthen political mutual trust and security cooperation, maintain communication and coordination on major international and regional issues, accommodate each other’s core interests and major concerns, respect each other’s sovereignty, security and development interests, oppose hegemonism and power politics, and work together to build a global community of security for all.

BRICS countries should be contributors of common development. The COVID-19 pandemic threatens to derail the world economy. The irresponsible macro-economic and monetary policies of certain countries have aggravated the uncertainties and imbalances of economic recovery. President Xi Jinping’s Global Development Initiative gives priority to development, embraces the people-centered core concept, and calls for more robust, greener and more sound global development. It provides a Chinese solution to global development problems and has been widely echoed by the international community.

Facing the rising tide of de-globalisation and the increase of unilateral sanctions and technology barriers, BRICS countries should enhance mutually-beneficial cooperation in supply chains, energy, food and financial resilience, take solid steps to implement the Global Development Initiative, foster an open world economy and create a favourable environment for common development.

On health

BRICS countries should be pioneers of cooperation in COVID-19 pandemic management. The international pandemic response is at a critical moment, and we should not give up half way. President Xi Jinping has called for accelerating the building of a global community of health for all, and has advocated a coordinated international approach to the pandemic and the improvement of global health governance. India’s vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’ also contributes to multilateral cooperation on public health. BRICS countries should fully leverage their respective strengths, and jointly promote the development of global health governance in a direction in favour of developing countries. We should make good use of the BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Center, establish a BRICS early warning mechanism for preventing large-scale infectious diseases, and provide high-quality public goods for global health governance cooperation.

A governance philosophy

BRICS countries should be leaders of global governance. Global challenges are emerging one after another. Only by coordinating global actions can we properly cope with them. “Small circles” cannot solve the “big challenges” facing the whole world. BRICS countries should firmly safeguard the international system, with the United Nations at its core and the international order underpinned by international law, and ensure that international affairs have participation by all, international rules are formulated by all, and development outcomes are shared by all. We should embrace a global governance philosophy that emphasises extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, enhance unity and cooperation with emerging markets and developing countries, and increase the voice in global governance.

It is especially commendable that the first dialogue of Foreign Ministers between BRICS and emerging markets and developing countries sent out the message of supporting multilateralism, supporting anti-pandemic cooperation, supporting common development, and supporting solidarity and cooperation. All parties to the dialogue support and advocate the ‘BRICS plus’ cooperation model, which is a platform born for cooperation and thrives on development. We should explore the ‘BRICS plus’ cooperation at more levels, in more areas and in a wider scope. China proposes to launch the BRICS expansion process and discuss standards and procedures for expansion in order to build consensus step-by-step. This will increase BRICS countries’ representation and influence and make greater contributions to world peace and development.

As an old saying goes, if you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together. Since the establishment of the BRICS mechanism, it has been closely connected with the destiny of emerging markets and developing countries. China is always a member of the family of the developing world, and will always stand alongside developing countries. We will endeavour to translate the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation into concrete actions, deepen the BRICS partnership centering on the theme of ‘forming a high-quality partnership to jointly create a new era of global development’; we will make unrelenting efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Sun Weidong is China’s Ambassdor to India