The heat will begin

The India Meteorological Department’s warning to brace ourselves for heat waves is the direct result of the collective failure of the government and citizens (“States get warning to brace for heat waves”, March 29). We have mindlessly cut trees and the government has turned a blind eye to large-scale deforestation to pave the way for industries, factories and housing. This has affected rainfall too.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

The poor monsoon has only added to the intensity of heatwaves. The government must now take steps to tackle the water crisis across the country. Steps must also be taken to recycle water. Making adjustments in MGNREGA work timings is a good move since people would be desperate to work regardless of the difficult conditions. Precautions that people must take while being out in the sun must also be publicised frequently.

S. Ramapriyan,

Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu