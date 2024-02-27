Letters to The Editor — February 27, 2024

February 27, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Claim about poverty levels

While data may paint a rosy picture, the actual situation on the ground is otherwise (Page 1, “Poverty levels below 5%, claims NITI Aayog chief”, February, 26). That the livelihoods of people are on an uptick may be right, but they constitute only a minuscule population. It is a common sight in the urban areas to see people with no access to the basic necessities. It is imperative to ensure that the essence of equality and a level-playing-field in the key areas reach the downtrodden. The methodology adopted for the survey should be hosted in the public domain.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

Elders to the rescue

It is a myth that the elderly are weak and incapable of action (Page 1, “Elderly couple avert train accident in T.N.”, February 26). Incidents like these are a reminder of why the phrase “old is gold” is still relevant today. We need to recognise the actions of each elderly person in our society.

R. Srivatsan,

Chennai

This was a report that was refreshing to read. The Indians Railways should reward them suitably in a public function.

K. Sivankutty Nair,

Thiruvananthapuram

Mr. Shanmugaiah and Ms. Vadakithiammal deserve an award from the Government and Railways.

Ramnath R.,

Chennai

The passengers need to thank the gentleman and lady, who deserve all praise.

P.A.K. Murthy,

Chennai