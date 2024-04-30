Letters to The Editor — April 30, 2024

April 30, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

On the campaign trail

It is unfortunate that there is no let-up in bringing up unrelated issues in the speeches being made by the Prime Minister of India during his election campaigns (Inside pages, “Rahul insulted great kings, queens of this country: Modi”, April, 29). It is undeniable that the rulers of the bygone era, irrespective of their religious identities, have made sterling contributions to society in multiple spheres. However, nothing will accrue if encomiums are showered on one band of kings or queens and mud slinging on the other. When a particular religion becomes a pawn in the hands of the Prime Minister, how could his own partymen be expected to keep a low profile on public platforms? It is hoped that the utterances by the leaders of all political parties in India are confined to the norms of etiquette and decorum, lest it will lead to distrust and misgivings among the people.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

The Prime Minister’s latest speech, in Belagavi, has touched a new point. Day by day, the tone and tenor of his speeches seem to be getting more and more communal in content, which the Election Commission of India cannot easily ignore. The top leader’s references to the role of nawabs, sultans, and particularly Aurangzeb, were neither warranted nor relevant. Raking up memories of the painful past is only going to result in bickering and will have a far-reaching impact on the communal front.

His speeches are unstatesmanly and unbecoming of his status. Let him not sacrifice communal amity at the altar of short-term political gains.

Is it too much to expect a proper and healthy response from the Prime Minister?

S.V. Venkatakrishnan,

Bengaluru

Import bill

The sorry state is that China is the top supplier to India in eight major industrial sectors, particularly in pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronic goods (Inside pages, “India’s Chinese import bill up 2.3 times in 15 years”, April 29). One wonders what happened to the ‘Make in India’ projects which were more laudably launched by the government of the day. We boasted of sending Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. Ironically, the Indian textile industry saw glory under the phase of history that the Prime Minister highlights in a critical way in his campaign speeches. Who can forget the quality of textiles like the muslin and linen of those days? Now, we look to China for textiles. The match-stick industry is heading to an end with the import of cigarette lighters from China. The BJP’s election manifesto has nothing about industrial development or alarming imports from China.

Kiruba Arul,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

On a leather hunt

If the massive scores being achieved by several teams in the current edition of the IPL are any indication it is becoming abundantly clear that the bowlers are being sent on a leather hunt and are being battered black and blue in every single match.

Full marks, however, to those bowlers who are still good enough to take five wickets in the four overs allotted to them. The shortest format is really a bonanza for batters.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru