Letters to the Editor — April 21, 2022

Retirement, vacancies

Retirement is a regulated administrative matter in both the public and private sectors. So, retirement does not come unanticipated. In the case of the filling up of vacancies in the judiciary, the Central government must cooperate with the collegium and approve its recommendations in toto, without political motive or interference.

A solution to fill up all judicial vacancies is by acting immediately. Any delay will affect the settling of cases. Also, taking into account the number of retirements between May and August, the services of all judges should be best utilised, perhaps even skipping the summer vacation this year, keeping the interests of the public in mind. Perhaps the only other option to overcome the retirement conundrum and reduce pendency is to increase the age of retirement of judges and have them retained in service till pendency is manageable.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Chennai

Follow the law

The act of bulldozing the houses of those who were allegedly involved in riots that erupted recently amounts to settling scores for reasons that could be extraneous. The due course of the law has to be followed and action taken after the rules are complied with. Thoughtless and hasty deeds will lead to utter chaos in a civilised society.

Seshagiri Row Karry,

Hyderabad

N. Sankar

The passing of N. Sankar, Chairman of the conglomerate Sanmar group, is an irreparable loss not only to the industrial fraternity but also to the world of sport, as he was its great patron. Mr. Sankar was a great entrepreneur with a brilliant mind, yet down-to-earth. Business apart, he had interests in varied fields including ecology and social issues. He was also one among a few who built his business through joint ventures with international partners.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Observe caution

The rise in fresh COVID-19 cases after a lull is cause for concern. There is a slackening in observing protocol, especially in public areas.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh