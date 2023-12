December 26, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST

A sentence in the report titled “Cong. MLA disqualified after scam conviction” (December 25, 2023, some editions) read: “...disqualified under provisions of Article 19(1)(e) of the Constitution....” It should have read : “...disqualified under provisions of Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution....”