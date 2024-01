January 25, 2024 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST

In the story regarding a Home Ministry team being sent to Manipur (January 23, 2024), the headline erroneously read “Meitei MLAs call for ‘positive action’.” It should have merely said “MLAs.” In the text, the reference to a resolution by “35 Meitei MLAs” was erroneous. It should have read “35 MLAs excluding the ten Kuki-Zo legislators.” Elsewhere in the text, the reference to “Meitei MLAs” should have been “MLAs.”