February 07, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

In the front-page report titled “White Paper on economy this session” (February 6, 2024, some editions), the second sentence, “Deliberations are on and they had already consulted States and Central government staff associations, he said”, was with reference to the status of the committee formed to review the National Pension System for government employees, and not the white paper on the economy as it seems to suggest.