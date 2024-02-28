Corrections and Clarifications — February 28, 2024

In the Business page story titled “NTT Data to increase workforce by 15%” (February 27, 2024) the name of the company’s V-P, Global Talent Acquisition, was erroneously given as Sanjeev Kumar. It should have been Sanjeev Kapur.
February 28, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST
