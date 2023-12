December 20, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

A sentence in the article titled “A glimmer of hope for Congress in Andhra” (“State of Play”, Opinion page, December 19, 2023) read : “In Karnataka the Congress secured a simple majority, the first time a party has done so since 2004.” It should have read: “In Karnataka the Congress secured an absolute majority.”