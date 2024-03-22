March 22, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST

AAP, other INDIA bloc representatives to take a pledge to save democracy on Saturday

“At 10 a.m. on Saturday, all AAP MLAs, councillors, office-bearers, INDIA bloc representatives will take a pledge to save democracy. We will gather at the Shaheedi Park on Saturday, the martyrdrom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev,” the Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Friday. He added that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also attend the programme. AAP will not celebrate Holi this year and will gherao the Prime Minister’s residence on March 26 to register its protest against Kejriwal’s arrest, Rai said.

YouTuber Elvish Yadav gets bail in drugs case, to be taken to Gurugram from Noida jail on Saturday

A Gautam Buddh Nagar court granted bail to controversial YouTuber Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav in a drugs case on Friday, six days after he was lodged in a jail in Noida, his lawyers said. The jail authorities said they have received Yadav’s release order but he would be handed over on Saturday to the custody of a court in Haryana’s Gurugram, where he is to be produced in an assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern.

4 prisoners lodged in Uttarakhand jails for more than 14 years released, 28 more under consideration

The State government on Friday told the Uttarakhand High Court that in compliance with its order, it has released four prisoners lodged in jails for more than 14 years and is considering freeing 28 more. The court, however, admonished the lawyers representing the State government for the delay in the execution of its order and said the remaining 28 prisoners must be released by 10 a.m. on Saturday.

IPL | Comeback-man Pant the highlight as Delhi Capitals take on Punjab Kings

Rishabh Pant’s resilient return to the cricket field in multiple roles will be the focus when Delhi Capitals take on Punjab Kings in their IPL opener in Chandigarh on Saturday, both teams hoping to erase the disappointment of below-par performances in the last season.

IPL | Shreyas’ comeback in spotlight in Starc vs Cummins showdown

Shreyas Iyer’s comeback from a long injury layoff will be in focus as IPL’s two biggest signings, Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, go head to head in Kolkata Knight Riders’ opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata on Saturday.

FC Bengaluru United eyes hold on top spot and improved defence

“We talk to players regularly after training sessions and games, giving them feedback on what went well and the areas to improve individually and as a team,” said assistant coach Anup T. Raj ahead of FCBU’s match against Maharashtra Oranje FC Bengaluru on Saturday.