Top news of the day: U.S. Secretary of State says democratic values and free citizenry define India; Mamata says no problem if someone else leads Opposition, and more

At a press conference after holding bilateral talks, Secretary Antony Blinken said the United States views India through the prism of common democratic values and that there are challenges that can be “ugly” that need to be dealt through “corrective mechanisms”.

"I am not a political astrologer. It depends on the situation, structure. I have no problem if someone else leads. When the matter is discussed we can decide. I cannot impose," Ms Banerjee told a select group of reporters in New Delhi when asked if she would be the face of the Opposition.

The voice of Opposition was being suppressed in Parliament, he alleged. "We are only asking if the government bought Pegasus and snooped upon Indians. We are not disturbing Parliament, we are only fulfilling our responsibility," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally broke his silence on the change of guard in Karnataka. While congratulating the new Chief Minister, he praised the outgoing Chief Minister’s “monumental contribution”.

COVID-19 booster dose | Government bodies deliberate on scientific evidences related to schedule

In response to a question on booster dose of vaccines, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and the National Expert Group on vaccine administration for Covid (NEGVAC) were deliberating and considering scientific evidences related to the dose schedule.

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 takes care of legal adoption, irrespective of the religion, in the country. The adoption is final on the issuance of a decree by the civil court. The amendment empowers the district magistrate to issue adoption decree instead of the court.

Ecuador’s justice system formally notified the Australian of the nullity of his naturalisation in a letter that came in response to a claim filed by the South American country’s Foreign Ministry.

“The Deposit Insurance Credit Guarantee Corporation Bill 2021 has been cleared by the Cabinet today,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a briefing, adding that the Bill will be taken to Parliament in the ongoing session.

How will the transition to a new monetary system hold up and what are the risks?

Shares of Alphabet rose 5% in extended trading as it reported results that were a beat in financial metrics.

In the past too, Apple has highlighted that it sees growth opportunities in the Indian market.

The Indian will be assured of a medal if she beats China's Li Qian in the quarterfinals.

Tokyo Olympics | Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition

The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn't mentally ready.

Natekar made it to the quarterfinals of the prestigious All England Championships in 1954 and became the first Indian player to win an international event when he claimed the Sellanger International in Malaysia in 1956.