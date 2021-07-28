Other Sports

Indian badminton great Nandu Natekar dead

Former Indian badminton player Nandu Natekar snapped on July 05, 1996. PHOTO: THE HINDU ARCHIVES   | Photo Credit: K. GAJENDRAN

Legendary badminton player Nandu Natekar, the first Indian to win an international title in 1956, died here on July 28.

The 88-year-old, who won over 100 national and international titles in his career, was suffering from age-related ailments.

He is survived by his son and two daughters.

“He passed away peacefully at home and we were all with him. He has been ailing for the last three months,” Gaurav, his son, told PTI.

Natekar, who was considered one of most popular sportspersons of his time, was also a former World No. 3.

Nandu Natekar, who beat National champion Suresh Goel in the men's singles final of Elphinstone Club Badminton Championship held in Bombay, seen in action. (circa July 12, 1963). (Published in Sport and Pastime on August 03, 1963). PHOTO: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Nandu Natekar, who beat National champion Suresh Goel in the men's singles final of Elphinstone Club Badminton Championship held in Bombay, seen in action. (circa July 12, 1963). (Published in Sport and Pastime on August 03, 1963). PHOTO: THE HINDU ARCHIVES   | Photo Credit: CHANDRAKANTH

Born in Sangli in western Maharashtra, Natekar won over 100 national and international titles in a career spanning over 15 years. He was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1961.

“With deepest sorrow, we would like to inform you that our beloved father Nandu Natekar passed away on 28th July, 2021,” the Natekar family said in a message.

“Keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines, we will not be having a condolence meeting. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

In his distinguished career, Natekar made it to the quarterfinals of the prestigious All England Championships in 1954 and became the first Indian player to win an international event when he claimed the Sellanger International in Malaysia in 1956.

He won 12 out of the 16 singles matches, and eight out of 16 doubles matches as part of the Indian team at the Thomas Cup between 1951 and 1963. He led the country in the tournament in 1959, 1961 and 1963.

He also represented India at the 1965 Commonwealth Games in Jamaica.


