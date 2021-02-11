News

Top news of the day: India, China to pull back troops in phased manner, Rajnath Singh informs Rajya Sabha; Government tells social media platforms to follow Indian law, and more

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes a statement on February 11, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha on the India-China standoff. Photo: RSTV via PTI  

Parliament proceedings | India, China to pull back troops in phased manner: Rajnath Singh

Both countries have reached an agreement, Defence Minister informs Rajya Sabha.

Parliament proceedings | Follow law, Ravi Shankar Prasad tells social media platforms

“I have a message for all of you — come, work in India, earn money but you will have to follow India’s laws,” Minister for Information Technology and Communications says in Rajya Sabha.

Parliament proceedings, February 11, 2021 | Follow the day’s updates here.

Uttarakhand avalanche | Rescue effort resumes at Tapovan tunnel

There was a brief halt following reports of rising water level in the Dhauliganga river.

Coronavirus | Supreme Court refuses plea on fake COVID-19 vaccines

The Supreme Court on February 11 refused to entertain a petition seeking a law to deter black marketing and supply of fake coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. “We are not the legislature. We cannot pass general directions. Please bring a concrete case,” Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde told petitioner-advocate Vishal Tiwari.

Coronavirus | India fastest in world to reach 70 lakh vaccinations in 26 days: Health Ministry

17 States/UTs reported no COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Anti-CAA protests case: Supreme Court rejects Akhil Gogoi’s bail plea

A bench of justices N.V. Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose dismissed Mr. Gogoi’s bail plea, saying, “We will not consider the petition at this stage.” The bench, however, told advocate Runamoni Bhuyan that the petitioner may approach the top court for bail once the trial starts.

Farmers’ protests | Punjab Minister asks NCW to intervene for Nodeep Kaur

Nodeep Kaur, a 23-year-old member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, was arrested on January 12 after she participated in the farmers’ protests at Kundli in Haryana.

Mandarin duck sighted after 118 years in Assam’s gas well blowout-affected wetland

Birders believe the lone duck lost its way and accompanied a flock of Indian spotbill duck to Maguri-Motapung Beel off its migratory route.

Indian-American Democratic lawmakers support impeachment of former President Donald Trump

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi had voted in favour of impeaching Mr. Trump in the House of Representatives, so did the three other Indian-American lawmakers – Ami Bera, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal.

Biden speaks to Xi on phone, highlights concerns about China’s economic practices

The U.S. President highlighted concerns about Beijing’s economic practices, its human rights record and “assertive actions in the region” while affirming his priority of preserving a “free and open Indo-Pacific”, the White House said in a readout of the call with the Chinese leader.

Future deal dispute | Amazon moves Supreme Court

Amazon, locked in legal disputes with Future, alleges the Indian firm violated contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries in 2020.

Parliament proceedings | Budget for the rich, of the rich and by the rich: Chidambaram

Rejecting the Budget for 2021-22, the senior Congress leader also lashed out at the ruling dispensation, charging it with “incompetent economic management”.

Govt to come out with policy on advanced battery tech to power EVs, India eyes No. 1 slot: Nitin Gadkari

The Union Minister made the remarks after chairing a high-powered meeting focussed on research and development in the area of alternative fuel.

Australian Open | Defending champion Sofia Kenin loses in 2nd round

After her first-round win, Kenin talked about how nervous she was as the defending champion at a major for the first time.

Related Articles
