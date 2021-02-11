Supreme Court refuses plea on fake COVID-19 vaccines

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition seeking a law to deter black marketing and supply of fake coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.
“We are not the legislature. We cannot pass general directions. Please bring a concrete case,” Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde told petitioner-advocate Vishal Tiwari.
Mr. Tiwari’s request to withdraw his petition was granted.
“The petitioner who is appearing in person seeks permission to withdraw this petition with liberty to file a fresh petition. Permission, as sought for, is granted. Accordingly, the writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn with the liberty aforesaid,” the court recorded in the order.
Mr. Tiwari said “government is required to make citizens vigilant and aware about the selling and supply of fake corona vaccine. Some guidelines for their awareness have to be framed. It is most important to bring a law in the shape of an enactment or ordinance to deter criminals from selling and manufacturing the fake vaccine”.
It said an equitable distribution was necessary to maintain the health of citizens.
