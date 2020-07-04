State warns Ramdev’s firm against advertising ‘Coronil’

The Maharashtra government on Friday warned Baba Ramdev’s company, Patanjali, to not advertise its product ‘Coronil’ as a cure for COVID-19 and to be ready to face action if it did.
State Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingane said that ‘Coronil’ was nothing but a tablet made up of aswagandha, tulsi and giloy (gulvel). “It has been observed that ‘Coronil’ is being advertised as a cure for COVID-19. It is not true.”
The minister said the Centre’s Aayush Ministry had recommended medicines with such ingredients only to increase immunity. “The name ‘Coronil’ and the publicity campaign to promote it had created doubts in the minds of the people. We want to inform the public that this tablet is not a cure for the novel coronavirus.”
Mr. Shingane said his department had been given clear directions to keep a watch on publicity campaigns and advertisements for ‘Coronil.’ “We have also requested the Home Department to keep a watch. Failing to adhere to the guidelines will result in action under the relevant sections of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954,” he said.
The State government, meanwhile, has asked zilla parishads to distribute Homeopathic medicines such as Arsenicum Album 30 and a few Ayurvedic medicines suggested by the Ayush Ministry to five crore citizens free of cost.
Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushreef has directed all zilla parishads to ensure that the entire process of finalising and distributing the medicines is completed within three weeks.
