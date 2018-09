A file photo of participants under a rainbow flag during the Queer carnival 2017, an inclusive event which focused on sensitising people over LGBTIAQ community issues. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality by partially striking down the colonial era provisions of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and comprising Justices Rohinton F. Nariman, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, gave four separate but concurring judgments.

Here is the full text of the judgement.