PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day celebrations at U.N. headquarters on June 21

June 16, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-nation visit during June 20 to 25 covering the United States and Egypt, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday, June 16, 2023. The official ‘State Visit’ to the U.S. is scheduled during June 21-23 which will be followed by a similar visit to Cairo.

Mr. Modi’s visit to the US will begin in New York where he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the headquarters of the United Nations on June 21.. Started in 2014, the International Day of Yoga has become one of the major events under the annual calendar of activities of the U.N.

“Prime Minister will thereafter travel to Washington DC where he will receive the ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue,” a statement issued by the MEA informed. President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will host a State dinner in honour of the prime minister the same evening,” the MEA said in a statement.

Mr. Modi will then address a joint sitting of the US Congress.

The ceremonial welcome then move to a luncheon to be jointly hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The official release said, Mr. Modi will meet several CEO, professionals and “other stakeholders” during his stay in New York and Washington DC. Mr Modi who has met members of the Indian diaspora in his past US visits will meet members of the Indian community during his stay in the U.S.

Visit to Cairo

Mr Modi’s ‘State Visit’ to Egypt is a reciprocation of the visit by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi that took place in January this year. Mr El-Sisi who had graced this year’s Republic Day festivities here as the Chief Guest had extended the invite to PM Modi during his stay. “Relations between India and Egypt are based on ancient trade and economic linkages as well as cultural and deep-rooted people-to-people ties. During the state visit of President Sisi in January 2023, it was agreed to elevate the relation to a ‘Strategic Partnership’,” the official release said.

Prime Minister Modi will meet members of the Egyptian government, prominent personalities and members of the Indian community in Cairo.