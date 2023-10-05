HamberMenu
Google Doodle observes World Teacher’s Day, World Cup

Google Doodle today celebrates World Teacher’s Day and Cricket World Cup opening day

October 05, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Google Doodle on Thursday celebrated World Teacher’s Day, 2023 as it is observed across the globe on October 5 and the Cricket World Cup, 2023 opening day.

World Teacher’s Day

“Today’s Doodle honours educators across the world who nurture students to become the best version of themselves. To educators: Thank you for all that you do to help your students grow by instilling a love for learning,” noted Google after designing a doodle to mark the celebrations.

Cricket World Cup, 2023 Opening Day

Later in the morning today, Doodle celebrated the opening day of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This year, it is India who is hosting the quadrennial flagship tournament — the 13th edition since its start in 1975.

Through out the event, 45 matches will be played in the group stage, with each team set to face all the others once. This year, teams from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will tour India. The matches will be held at stadiums in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Dharamsala and Pune.

The first match is set to take place today - between England and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

