With Ayushman Bhav campaign, Health Ministry aims to provide healthcare services to ‘maximum number of people possible’

September 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

With the Ayushman Bhav campaign, which will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on September 13 virtually from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Union Health Ministry aims to provide healthcare services to every village and town in the country.

The campaign, initiated by the Health Ministry, is aimed at providing a comprehensive nationwide healthcare initiative to saturate coverage of healthcare services, reaching every village and town in the country.

As part of the campaign, the Ministry will also launch Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0 programme, which will allow eligible beneficiaries enrolled under the PM-JAY scheme to download their health card on their own.

“The idea is to ensure that we reach out to the maximum number of people possible,’‘ said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

The Ayushman Bhav campaign is to be implemented during the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ starting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 to October 2, and will unite government sectors, civil society organisations, and communities under a common mission to ensure that every individual received essential health services without any disparity or exclusion, he added. “The Ayushman Bhav campaign is a collaborative effort spearheaded by gram panchayats in coordination with the Department of Health, other government departments, and local elected bodies in the rural and urban areas. Its core objective is to extend comprehensive healthcare coverage to every village and town, transcending geographical barriers and ensuring that no one is left behind,” explained the Minister.

He added that the campaign will include Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Melas at Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Ayushman Sabhas in every village and panchayat.

Organ donation pledge

Additionally an online organ donation pledge registry will be initiated beginning from Sewa Pakhwada to register the pledges of willing citizens all over the country. A 24x7 toll-free helpline number 1800114770 is functional for providing any guidance related to the pledging process or information on organ donation, according to a letter written by Mr. Mandaviya to all Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers. All the blood banks will organise at least one blood donation camp to ensure smooth availability of blood and its components in the future and cleanliness drives will be undertaken at public health facilities at primary, secondary and tertiary health care levels with the support of gram panchayat members and others.

Mr. Mandaviya also held a virtual interaction with States and union territories to take stock of the preparations under way for the launch of Ayushman Bhav.

The Minister has directed the States and union territories to organise health melas in the health and wellness centres every year and asked medical colleges to hold a health camp at the block level. He emphasised that this would ensure that patients getting screened at the health melas can access timely treatment at the health melas.