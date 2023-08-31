HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP MPs to take part in service, cleanliness activities during ‘seva pakhwada’ starting from PM Modi’s birthday

MPs were told to undertake service to people including blood donation camps and cleanliness campaigns in their areas

August 31, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delh

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party chief J.P. Nadda has asked party MPs to organize 'seva pakhwada' (service fortnight) across the country to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on September 17. ANI sources said Mr. Nadda held in a virtual meeting with MPs and said that ‘seva pakhwada’ will begin on September 17 and continue till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

MPs were told to undertake service to people including blood donation camps and cleanliness campaigns in their areas. Sources said the MPs were also told to help eligible people get Ayushman Bharat scheme cards if they do not have them. They were asked to interact with people through the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign and visit villages.

The party had also observed 'seva pakhwada' for a fortnight from September 17 last year. PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar in Gujarat.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.