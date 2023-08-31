BJP MPs to take part in service, cleanliness activities during ‘seva pakhwada’ starting from PM Modi’s birthday

August 31, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delh

Bharatiya Janata Party chief J.P. Nadda has asked party MPs to organize 'seva pakhwada' (service fortnight) across the country to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on September 17. ANI sources said Mr. Nadda held in a virtual meeting with MPs and said that ‘seva pakhwada’ will begin on September 17 and continue till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

MPs were told to undertake service to people including blood donation camps and cleanliness campaigns in their areas. Sources said the MPs were also told to help eligible people get Ayushman Bharat scheme cards if they do not have them. They were asked to interact with people through the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign and visit villages.

The party had also observed 'seva pakhwada' for a fortnight from September 17 last year. PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar in Gujarat.