Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

Live

Parliament Winter Session live updates | Home Minister to move Multi-State Co-operative Societies Bill in Lok Sabha

Here are all the live updates from the second day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

December 08, 2022 11:03 am | Updated 11:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to consider the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill and Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for passing on the second day of the Winter Session of Parliament which kicked off on Wednesday. The Rajya Sabha will discuss a draft law that amends the Energy Conservation Act, 2001. 

Day 1 of the Winter Session was business as usual for Parliament as opposed to a turbulent Monsoon Session. While two Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha, proceedings commenced in the Rajya Sabha with MPs welcoming the new Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The government plans to introduce a total of 16 new Bills during the session which concludes on December 29, as per notified schedules.

Explained | What’s on agenda for the 2022 Winter Session of Parliament?

11:00 a.m

Rajya Sabha session commences

The Rajya Sabha commences its proceedings for the day, presentation and laying of reports under progress.

This includes statements from parliamentary standing committees related to labour, information techonology.

Parliament | 10.56 a.m.

Legislative list of business in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha will consider the Anti- Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, which was moved by External Affairs Minister on Wednesday. Union Minsiter Amit Shah, meanwhile, will move a Bill to amend the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002.

