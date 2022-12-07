December 07, 2022 11:01 am | Updated 11:10 am IST

Parliament reconvenes today for the Winter Session, which will see 17 sittings over 23 days. The session begins a day before the counting of votes of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, along with those of six assembly and one Lok Sabha bypolls. As per the schedules notified by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the government plans to introduce 16 new Bills during the session. These include a draft law to increase accountability and reform the electoral process in multi-state cooperative societies. The Cantonment Bill deals with the administration of cantonments to impart democratisation and increase efficiency. The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill seeks to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

The session, meanwhile, is all set to be stormy as the Opposition prepares to corner the Centre on issues such as the border situation with China, price rise, unemployment and the alleged misuse of government agencies. At a meeting called by the Centre to discuss the legislative agenda, the Opposition listed over a dozen issues for raising during the session, including national security and the cyber attack on AIIMS. The women’s reservation bill is also back in the spotlight after several opposition parties demanded that it be introduced and passed in this session.

Opposition benches, however, are likely to see thin attendance since several senior leaders continue to march with Rahul Gandhi as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rajya Sabha| 11:08 a.m

Prime Minister Modi addresses Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes everyone on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day. He mentions that India has assumed two important positions, including the G20 leadership. India is going to play an important role in deciding the direction of the country, he says.

Rajya Sabha| 11:00 a.m

Proceedings commence in Rajya Sabha

The Winter session kicks off in the Rajya Sabha with the Chairman proceeding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the House.

Parliament | 10.54 a.m.

Mallikarjun Kharge chairs meeting of Opposition

Congress’ Malikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting of the Opposition to discuss the strategy for the Winter Session. AAP’s Sanjay Singh and TMC’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay attended the meeting hosted by the Congress President.

Parliament | 10.48 a.m.

PM Modi urges MPs to make Winter Session productive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all political parties to make collective efforts to make Winter Session more productive. The PM has also urged political parties to give young members a chance to participate in debates.