Trinamool Congress leader shot at in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

“An investigation is under way and efforts were on to nab those behind the attack,” a police officer said.

Published - May 17, 2024 03:19 pm IST - Cooch Behar (West Bengal)

PTI
Representational image only.

“A local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot at in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district,” police said on May 17. “Animesh Roy, the panchayat pradhan of Lalbazar in Sitalkuchi, was returning home along with an aide on Thursday night (May 16) when he was attacked,” they said.

“Armed men, who are yet to be identified, fired, targeting him. Roy received a gunshot wound on his right thigh,” they added. “Roy’s aide was also injured in the firing,” a police officer said.

“An investigation was under way and efforts were on to nab those behind the attack,” he said. “We are also talking to his family... they are not saying much,” he added. “Roy is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the district and his condition is very critical,” the officer said.

