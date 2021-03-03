Voicing dissent against govt does not amount to sedition: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said voicing dissent against the government did not amount to sedition, while rejecting a plea to “terminate” the Lok Sabha membership of Dr. Farooq Abdullah and book him for sedition.
A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul rejected a petition filed by Rajat Sharma accusing Dr. Abdullah, president of the National Conference of Jammu and Kashmir, of stating that “in Kashmir that he will get Article 370 of the Constitution restored with the help of China” during a speech on September 24.
Mr. Sharma argued that Article 370 had been deleted from the Constitution by majority in Parliament.
“Everybody knows that there are only two countries in the world which are trying to grab the Indian part of Indian territories, namely China and Pakistan, which mean that Farooq Abdullah is trying to hand over the Kashmir to China or Pakistan, which is totally contrary to the provision of the Constitution and amounts to sedition,” his petition said.
