Venugopal Kasturi elected Chairman of Kasturi and Sons Ltd.

Venugopal Kasturi was the founding Executive Editor of Businessline

September 01, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Venugopal Kasturi, Director, Kasturi and Sons Ltd, has been elected as Chairman of the firm. File photo.

Venugopal Kasturi, Director, Kasturi and Sons Ltd, has been elected as Chairman of the firm. File photo. | Photo Credit: Mohammed Yousuf

Venugopal Kasturi has been elected Chairman of Kasturi and Sons Ltd., the holding company of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd (THGPPL), the publishers of The Hindu, Businessline, Frontline and Sportstar. He was the founding Executive Editor of Businessline.

Mr. Kasturi, the younger son of The Hindu’s long-serving Editor G. Kasturi, is also the director of KSL Media Ltd., Kasturi Estates Private Ltd., KSL Digital Ventures, Chennai International Centre, and Sporting Pastime India Ltd.

