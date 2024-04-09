GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Baba Tarsem Singh’s murder | Main accused Amarjit Singh killed in encounter

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also kept a constant watch since the Baba Tarsem Singh murder and had given strict instructions to the police to nab the accused

April 09, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - Haridwar (Uttarakhand)

ANI
Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar with other officials arrives at the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Udham Singh Nagar district where two assailants gunned down dera kar seva chief of the shrine Baba Tarsem Singh, in Udham Singh Nagar on March 29, 2024. File

Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar with other officials arrives at the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Udham Singh Nagar district where two assailants gunned down dera kar seva chief of the shrine Baba Tarsem Singh, in Udham Singh Nagar on March 29, 2024. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The main accused in Baba Tarsem Singh's murder case was killed in an encounter with Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar in the early hours on April 9, the State's top police officer said.

Amarjit Singh alias Bittu, a shooter with ₹1 lakh bounty on his head, was killed while his accomplice fled, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar told ANI.

The Uttarakhand STF and Haridwar Police have launched a joint operation to nab the absconding accused, the DGP said.

The police said that more than 16 cases have been registered against Amarjeet Singh.

Nanakmatta Gurdwara's 'karseva' chief Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead on March 28 by two bike-borne assailants at the Nanakmatta Gurdwara in Udham Singh Nagar.

Earlier on Sunday, the Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) increased the reward amount for both the absconding main accused (shooters), Amarjit Singh and Sarabjit Singh, from ₹50,000 to one lakh each.

Three more accused were also arrested in the case. They were allegedly involved in orchestrating the crime by assembling criminals, providing resources, and supplying weapons, police said.

DGP Kumar had said that Uttarakhand Police had taken Baba's murder as a challenge and the STF and police were constantly looking for both the killers.

The police will deal strictly with the criminals if they commit such heinous crimes in Uttarakhand, the DGP added.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also kept a constant watch since the Baba Tarsem Singh murder and had given strict instructions to the police to nab the accused.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand / murder / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.