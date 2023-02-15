HamberMenu
Union Cabinet gives nod to pact between India, South Africa on cooperation in disability sector

The pact will assist Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and ageing population in both countries who especially require modern, scientific, durable, cost effective aids and assistive devices

February 15, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Union Cabinet has approved signing of a pact between India and South Africa for cooperation in the disability sector, an official statement said on February 15.

ALSO READ
Mumbai gets Ministry for the Disabled, the first in the country

The bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to encourage cooperation between the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and South Africa through joint initiatives in the disability sector, it said.

"It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and South Africa. Specific proposals for cooperation between the two countries, as mutually agreed upon, will be taken up for implementation during the period of validity of the Memorandum of Understanding," according to an official statement.

Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at large and ageing population in both countries who especially require modern, scientific, durable, cost effective aids and assistive devices will be benefitted from this MoU, it said.

