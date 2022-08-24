India

Unified identity cards for Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

The National Health Authority is responsible for implementing the flagship public health insurance scheme.

In an effort to eliminate wide variance in the design and nomenclature of beneficiary cards across States and Union Territories, the Central Government is planning a unified identity card for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The National Health Authority (NHA), which is responsible for implementing the flagship public health insurance/assurance scheme, is working on this step. “This will clear any confusion among beneficiaries and stakeholders like empanelled hospitals, implementation support agencies, insurance companies and third-party administrators,’’ said a senior Health Ministry official.

The NHA has decided to bring greater integrity and uniformity into the beneficiary cards issued under the scheme by keeping them under a common name “Ayushman cards”, the official said.

Co-branded cards would allot equal space to both PM-JAY and State-specific logos. The name of the scheme would include the State scheme name along with AB PM-JAY. The card would bear information in English and the local language.

Additionally, the NHA has decided to provide full financial support for issuance of co-branded cards to beneficiaries identified by the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) as well as State-specific non-SECC beneficiaries. The Ministry said that 31 out of 33 states have adopted the scheme.


